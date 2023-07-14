Eleine Shares New Music Video "We Shall Remain"

Swedish symphonic dark metal powerhouse Eleine definitely have the world at their feet: Not only have they just been confirmed as support act for industrial metal icons Pain's upcoming European tour (all dates can be found below!), the group have also finally unleashed their long-awaited new opus "We Shall Remain" via Atomic Fire Records. In addition, Eleine has prepared another music video -- this time for the album's title track. You can check it out below.

Band founding members, lead singer Madeleine Liljestam and Rikard Ekberg (guitars, vocals), comment, "This song combines all important elements that Eleine are known for: Chuggy riffs, groovy rhythms as well as a smashing chorus while its empowering lyrics breathe the spirit our legions keep following us for."