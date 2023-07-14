Tailgunner Posts New Music Video "New Horizons" Online

Today, UK's Heavy Metal shooting stars Tailgunner finally release their debut studio album "Guns For Hire!"

To celebrate the release, Tailgunner reveal their new single, plus a video clip for the track "New Horizons". It is a song about vengeance! Boasting the bands heaviest riffs and biggest hooks to date, Tailgunner tear into their latest single, combining speed metal riffs and a chorus reminiscent of those classic 80’s Power Metal bands like Helloween, with some lightning fast twin leads to boot! The video, shot in April 2023 in the band's spiritual home of Liverpool is a true throwback to the glory days that inspire the band, and could be taken straight from 1986.