Tailgunner Posts New Music Video "New Horizons" Online
Today, UK's Heavy Metal shooting stars Tailgunner finally release their debut studio album "Guns For Hire!"
To celebrate the release, Tailgunner reveal their new single, plus a video clip for the track "New Horizons". It is a song about vengeance! Boasting the bands heaviest riffs and biggest hooks to date, Tailgunner tear into their latest single, combining speed metal riffs and a chorus reminiscent of those classic 80’s Power Metal bands like Helloween, with some lightning fast twin leads to boot! The video, shot in April 2023 in the band's spiritual home of Liverpool is a true throwback to the glory days that inspire the band, and could be taken straight from 1986.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Dark Angel Has Finally Arrived In Athens
- Next Article:
The Unity Debuts New New Music Video
0 Comments on "Tailgunner Posts New Music Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.