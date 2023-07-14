Heartsick Premiere New Official Music Video “Sadness”
Heartsick has recently premiered a new official music video for their latest single, both streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The band once again collaborated with Wombat Fire (known for their work with Asking Alexandria and Bad Wolves) for the direction of this visually striking creation.
In addition to the video release, Heartsick has an abundance of upcoming tour dates scheduled for the coming months. Here are some of their anticipated shows:
w/ Fight From Within:
07/15 Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Festival
07/16 Erie, PA – Lavery Brewery
07/19 East Rockaway, NY – Mr Beerys Village Pub
07/20 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground
07/21 Syracuse, NY – The Jugg
07/22 Tiffin, OH – Pool Party Palooza
07/23 Angola, IN – Eclectic Room
07/26 Chattanooga, TN – Dark Roast
07/27 Louisville, KY – Mag Bar
07/28 Hobart, IN – Hobart Art Center (feat. (hed)p.e.)
07/29 Southbend, IN – Cheers
07/30 Lakewood, OH – The Foundry
Heartsick:
08/04 Rockford, IL – Screw City Tavern
08/05 Hebron, OH – Rockout Campout
08/11 Clearfield, PA – Upstage Music Fest
08/12 Lansing, MI – Hall 224
08/19 Norwalk, OH – Charlie’s Bar
08/26 Sandusky, OH – Louie’s Bar
09/07-10 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival
w/ Taproot:
09/29 Flint, MI – The Machine Shop (feat. Heartsick)
10/01 Flint, MI – The Machine Shop (feat. Eva Under Fire & Heartsick)
10/06 Belvidere, IL – The Apollo Theatre (feat. Smile Empty Soul & Finding Ghosts)
10/13 Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center (feat. September Mourning)
Heartsick:
10/21 Huron, OH – Knuckleheads
10/22 Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s Brewing (feat. Earshot)
