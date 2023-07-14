Heartsick Premiere New Official Music Video “Sadness”

Heartsick has recently premiered a new official music video for their latest single, both streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The band once again collaborated with Wombat Fire (known for their work with Asking Alexandria and Bad Wolves) for the direction of this visually striking creation.







In addition to the video release, Heartsick has an abundance of upcoming tour dates scheduled for the coming months. Here are some of their anticipated shows:

w/ Fight From Within:

07/15 Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Festival

07/16 Erie, PA – Lavery Brewery

07/19 East Rockaway, NY – Mr Beerys Village Pub

07/20 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground

07/21 Syracuse, NY – The Jugg

07/22 Tiffin, OH – Pool Party Palooza

07/23 Angola, IN – Eclectic Room

07/26 Chattanooga, TN – Dark Roast

07/27 Louisville, KY – Mag Bar

07/28 Hobart, IN – Hobart Art Center (feat. (hed)p.e.)

07/29 Southbend, IN – Cheers

07/30 Lakewood, OH – The Foundry

Heartsick:

08/04 Rockford, IL – Screw City Tavern

08/05 Hebron, OH – Rockout Campout

08/11 Clearfield, PA – Upstage Music Fest

08/12 Lansing, MI – Hall 224

08/19 Norwalk, OH – Charlie’s Bar

08/26 Sandusky, OH – Louie’s Bar

09/07-10 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival

w/ Taproot:

09/29 Flint, MI – The Machine Shop (feat. Heartsick)

10/01 Flint, MI – The Machine Shop (feat. Eva Under Fire & Heartsick)

10/06 Belvidere, IL – The Apollo Theatre (feat. Smile Empty Soul & Finding Ghosts)

10/13 Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center (feat. September Mourning)

Heartsick:

10/21 Huron, OH – Knuckleheads

10/22 Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s Brewing (feat. Earshot)