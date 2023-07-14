Countess Erzsebet Premiere New Single & Music Video “In the Blood of Virgins” From Upcoming New Self-Titled Album

Countess Erzsebet premiere a new single and music video by the name of “In the Blood of Virgins”, taken from their upcoming new self-titled mini-album. The record will be released on July 28th on CD and vinyl LP formats.

Check out "In the Blood of Virgins" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.