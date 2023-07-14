Countess Erzsebet Premiere New Single & Music Video “In the Blood of Virgins” From Upcoming New Self-Titled Album
Countess Erzsebet premiere a new single and music video by the name of “In the Blood of Virgins”, taken from their upcoming new self-titled mini-album. The record will be released on July 28th on CD and vinyl LP formats.
Check out "In the Blood of Virgins" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Heartsick Premiere New Official Music Video
- Next Article:
Imperial Crystalline Entombment Premiere Single
0 Comments on "Countess Erzsebet Premiere New Single & Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.