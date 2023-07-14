Imperial Crystalline Entombment Premiere New Single “Of Blizzards and Banshees” From Upcoming New Album "Ancient Glacial Resurgence"

U.S. black metal band Imperial Crystalline Entombment premiere a new single titled “Of Blizzards and Banshees”, taken from their upcoming new album "Ancient Glacial Resurgence". The record will be released by Debemur Morti Productions on September 1st.

Check out "Of Blizzards and Banshees" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



