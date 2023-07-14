Freya (Earth Crisis) Premiere New Single "Nothingness Or God"

Freya - the hardcore outfit led by Karl Buechner of hardcore legends Earth Crisis - are set to unleash their new album, "Fight As One," on August 22nd. Today the band premiere a new single and music video called "Nothingness Or God," streaming via YouTube for you now below. The album features special guest appearances from Jamey Jasta of Hatebreed, Scott Vogel of Terror, and Freddy Cricien of Madball.







Regarding the single, Freya had this to say:

"What awaits beyond, at some point, all of the speculation and philosophy about the possibilities of karma, eternity and an afterlife will have an answer."