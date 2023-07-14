"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Freya (Earth Crisis) Premiere New Single "Nothingness Or God"

posted Jul 14, 2023 at 3:15 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Hatebreed

Band Photo: Hatebreed (?)

Freya - the hardcore outfit led by Karl Buechner of hardcore legends Earth Crisis - are set to unleash their new album, "Fight As One," on August 22nd. Today the band premiere a new single and music video called "Nothingness Or God," streaming via YouTube for you now below. The album features special guest appearances from Jamey Jasta of Hatebreed, Scott Vogel of Terror, and Freddy Cricien of Madball.



Regarding the single, Freya had this to say:

"What awaits beyond, at some point, all of the speculation and philosophy about the possibilities of karma, eternity and an afterlife will have an answer."

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Freya (Earth Crisis) Premiere New Single"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 