Inhuman Condition (Obituary, Deicide, Etc.) Premiere Animated Music Video For Their Cover Of Blue Öyster Cult’s “Godzilla”

posted Jul 14, 2023 at 2:38 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Deicide

Band Photo: Deicide (?)

Old-school death metal band Inhuman Condition, consisting of members from Obituary, Deicide, and others, has unleashed their rendition of the classic Blue Öyster Cult song, "Godzilla." The track is accompanied by a video directed by Daniel Wahlström. Fans can anticipate the release of Inhuman Condition's upcoming EP, titled "Panic Prayer," scheduled to drop on July 21st.

