Rage Announces 2023 UK Tour Dates With COP UK And Secret Rule

German heavy metal flagbearers Rage has announced that they will be returning to the United Kingdom this Autumn for a series of headlining shows. A message from the band reads as follows:

"Rageheads!

"It’s been a while, but at last the time has come… after playing some great shows across Europe, we’re thrilled to announce that we're finally heading for the UK, rockin’ all the way up North and RAGEin’ right down to the South! We’re excited to bring along some good friends, which will surely make an awesome package to celebrate and deliver some serious heavy metal madness: Sheffield’s own power rockers COP UK (aka Crimes Of Passion) and the amazing Secret Rule from Italy!

"We can’t wait to see you all and invite you to join us! Let’s raise our horns while “Spreading The Plague” and see how much RAGE IN UK we can generate!

"Tell us where you’ll be!"

The tour dates are as follows:

November 27 - Red By Night, Dudley

November 28 - The Cluny2, Newcastle

November 29 - PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

November 30 - Corporation, Sheffield

December 1 - Nightrain, Bradford

December 2 - The Arch, Brighton

December 3 - The Underworld, London