Robse Signs With Reaper Entertainment; Debut Album Expected In Spring 2024

Robert "Robse" Dahn was the frontman of the epic metal formation Equilibrium for 13 years. When the metal-crazy singer wasn't traveling the world with his band, he was involved in countless projects as a guest musician or idea generator, and could always be found off-stage at all the festivals.

After the separation with Equilibrium in the fall of 2022, Robse finally found the time to continue working on his solo album, which had been planned for many years but never realized. Together with musician friends he continued to work on existing songs, wrote new songs and dug up long forgotten treasures... as a special bonus, guest appearances by many well-known musicians are planned.

Robse has now signed a worldwide record deal with Reaper Entertainment.

He comments:

"Everything to the beginning! With my band Robse, everything is about friendship - not only in the choice of my fellow musicians, but also in the record deal. So I didn't have to think about it for a second and knew that for this new start only the collaboration with my longtime friend Flori would come into question. I am happy that we are also going this way together and that I can count him to the Robse family. Let's revive the spirit of old days with bombast, fun and hard guitar riffs!"

Flori from Reaper Entertainment adds:

"When Robse and I met on the Erdentempel campaign about 10 years ago, the chemistry between us was instant. After we were done working, we sat in camping chairs until the wee hours of the morning, drank beer from his trunk, and had completely pointless conversations... it turned into a real friendship over the years. When Robse called me and told me about a solo album, I didn't have to think long. I am very happy that he is now part of the Reaper family."

The as yet untitled solo album is scheduled for release in spring 2024 via Reaper Entertainment.