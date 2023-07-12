Devin Townsend Debuts New Live Track "Forgive Me"

Devin Townsend recently announced the 3rd release in his Devolution series – ‘Empath Live In America’, will be launched on the 4th August 2023. The Devolution series so far has comprised some unique live performances, and this one is no different. ‘Empath Live In America’ is a document of the tour that was cut short in early 2020 due to the onset of the pandemic.

As Devin explains:

"Hello everyone :) continuing in the ‘Devolution’ series of albums (which has been an avenue for us to release cool little curiosities on the side of regular releases) we bring you ‘Devolution #3 - Empath Live In America’.

"This was a very unique tour for me, and one that was regrettably cut short by the pandemic. It was a stripped back version of the ‘Order of Magnitude’ band (without choir and a few other members…), but as i try to do with each tour, the goal was to make this a unique and special night. Therefore, this tour marked a ‘free form’ version of the material. There were no backing tracks, click tracks, or even a setlist, so every night was unique and different. The audience yelled out requests and we just rolled with it. The material was therefore interpreted in unique ways and the experience was a very special ‘fly by the seat of our pants’ musical night.

"It’s a raw and off kilter performance and I’m thrilled to have documented it. Until the next ‘real’ release, I hope you enjoy this rarity from a special, albeit ill-fated tour."