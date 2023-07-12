Tesseract Reveals New Album "War Of Being" Details; Shares Video For Title Track

Five years since the release of Sonder, UK prog-metal titans Tesseract have returned with their new album "War Of Being," to be released 15th September via Kscope. The Dream has crash-landed, and 'ex' and 'el' awaken to find themselves in "The Strangeland," facing a foe known simply as "Fear." The two are separated, and so begins the journey of War Of Being...

"War Of Being," the first single to be released from the album of the same name, is an eleven-minute visual extravaganza and provides the perfect prologue for the album’s aurally and visually immersive story. Written and directed by Found Format with 2nd Unit Director Richard Oakes / Dark Fable Media (Sleep Token) - the feature length video proves that Tesseract remains not only pioneers but innovators in a movement of their own making. Be sure to wait until the very end of the clip for the next piece of the puzzle to be revealed...

TesseracT bassist Amos Williams states:

"'War Of Being' has been all encompassing for us since late 2019. After I returned home from filming P O R T A L S I found myself in such a deeply introspective headspace. The scale of work and reward from that project kind of set this up to be inevitable. We simply had to try and see how far we could take a concept album with Tesseract.

"Within these songs the band has given life to the themes and ideas that are personified within the characters of 'The Strangeland' story. It’s certainly been a catharsis and a way for me to explore the internal dissonance."

Regarding the track, Daniel Tompkins, the band’s vocalist, had the following to say:

"'War Of Being' is a fight for acceptance, a battle of existence and a resistance against ego. It’s a struggle for control as we cut through the white noise of reality. It’s the need to know and identify with oneself, to accept and understand what we stand for and who we are. There is an urgent need to ‘Tear the mask away’ and reveal your true self."

Leaders not followers, Tesseract exists in a sphere of their own with ambition positively written into the band’s DNA and "War Of Being" is no different.

The album opens with the reverie shattering "Natural Disaster," followed by the pendulum swing of "Legion." That slingshots us into the herculean title track - the album's 11 minute centrepiece that undulates with precision and power. When coupled with the beguiling melodies of "The Grey," or the unshielded honesty of "Burden," the band deliver their most impassioned release to date - an album to excite and inspire. Acle Kahney, Daniel Tompkins, Amos Williams, Jay Postones, and James Monteith truly have crafted a phenomenal set of immersive, absorbing sounds.

"War Of Being" was recorded at Middle Farm Studios in the United Kingdom with Peter Miles (Architects/Sylosis/Dodie) co-producing with the band alongside Katherine Marsh of Choir Noir (Bring Me The Horizon / Architects / Marillion). Assisting with additional programming and production, the band were joined by Randy Slaugh (Periphery, Architects, Devin Townsend). With additional engineering by Forrester Savell (Karnivool). The artwork, which features characters ‘ex’ and ‘el’ was created in collaboration between AI and human as a means to extend the concept into its presentation.

Tracklisting:

1. Natural Disaster

2. Echoes

3. The Grey

4. Legion

5. Tender

6. War Of Being

7. Sirens

8. Burden

9. Sacrifice