Kamelot Debuts New Music Video "Eventide"

Modern heavy symphonic metal leaders Kamelot recently released their most introspective, uplifting, vital release to date - their first full-length in five years, "The Awakening." The album, which debuted at #2 on the US Current Hard Music Albums chart and #27 on the Current Album Sales chart, connected with fans and critics alike - touted by many as the best late-era Kamelot release to date.

In anticipation of their upcoming Awaken The World North American headline tour with special guests Battle Beast and additional support from labelmates Xandria, which kicks off 17th August, Kamelot have revealed an exciting new music video for the fan favourite album single "Eventide." The video showcases the band playing puppet masters inside a castle far beyond imagination, setting a scene of gothic darkness amid love lost.