Cognitive Releases New Single "Rot Eternal"

New Jersey‘s bone-shattering death metal band, Cognitive, has released a new single today titled "Rot Eternal."

Here‘s what the band has to say about the new track: "'Rot Eternal' was the second song we had written for our upcoming album, and when we did our pre-production recording we kept coming back to the song and saying ’man this is like, REALLY awesome.‘ We ended up tossing the idea around of releasing it as a stand alone single, and eventually went with it.

"The single felt so cool to us with riffs repeating themselves, a gigantic slam in the middle, and the unexpected outro all felt so natural to us. Tying it all up is artwork by Dahmer Art which captures the song's lyrical theme and everyone's favorite topic...ZOMBIES! We hope you all enjoy this stand alone single, and keep an eye out for the new record next year!"