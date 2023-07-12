Progressive Death Metal Band Of The Sun Release New Single "Riot Act"



"Riot Act" is the wild new single from the independent progressive death metal project, OF THE SUN. It features the bass work of Jacob Umansky from the instrumental progressive metal band, Intervals, and the drum assault of Bryce Butler, drummer of American deathcore outfit, Shadow Of Intent. This is the third single preceding the 4 song EP, "Pattern Rebirth", and is out now on all streaming platforms.

Check out the single below!