Hyperspace Metalfest Announce First Batch Of Bands Including Aether Realm And Iron Kingdom
Canada's premier melodic and power metal festival HYPERSPACE Metal Fest returns for its 5th edition after selling out its first two of three nights during its 2023 event. Gearing up to present its 2024 lineup, HMF is proud to announce its first batch to perform at the festival from April 11th to 13th in Vancouver, BC at Wise Hall and Rickshaw Theatre.
The HMF 2024 lineup will feature headliners Greenville, North Carolina's Æther Realm set to unleash their blend of melodic death metal and folk metal, with lyrical themes of fantasy and mythology. They are joined by festival alumni local Vancouver heavy metal warriors Iron Kingdom, who have been touring hard for their new and fifth album “The Blood Of Creation”. The Metal Temple has described them as "A distinctively distinguished experience in Heavy Metal... an injection in infectiously venomous momentum most definitely deserves interest - do check it out."
Making their first appearance at HMF will be Borealis, a power/progressive metal band from Orangeville, Ontario. Their latest album "Illusions" has gotten praise from across the metal community, My Global Mind has stated "Borealis have proven themselves to be one of the most consistent band’s when it comes to producing excellent dark power/prog metal, and this album is no exception, standing as possibly their best work to date. Longtime fans should be very pleased with this album, and newcomers are highly recommended to start with this album."
Other bands joining the lineup will be Edmonton's Tyler Dory Trio, Calgary's Osyron and much more to be later announced. (1st batch of bands listed below).
Festival organizer Joey Hockin of Journeyman Productions adds:
"Here we go with another Hyperspace Metal Festival! This year was absolutely incredible and we are going to keep the momentum up and try to top it again next year! Next year will feature many bands' first appearances in Vancouver including Aether Realm, Borealis, Tylor Dory Trio, Transgressive, Syryn, and Balrogath! Watch for the rest of the lineup to be announced in the fall and we'll see you all again next April!"
First bands announced:
Aether Realm
Iron Kingdom
Borealis
Tylor Dory Trio
Transgressive
Osyron
Syryn
Naitaka
Balrogath
Odinfist
Details:
April 11-13, 2024
3 Day Pass - $90
Thursday & Friday - The Wise Hall 1882 Adanac St, Vancouver
Doors 6PM $30
Saturday - Rickshaw Theatre - 254 E Hastings, Vancouver
Doors 7PM $40
