Cirith Ungol Announces Three Special U.S. Shows
American heavy metal icons Cirith Ungol today announce three special live performances. The trio of dates includes a performance in Denver, Colorado for the first time ever as well as a show in West Hollywood, marking the band‘s first Los Angeles live appearance in thirty-five years!
Comments the band, "Cirith Ungol legions arise! We are coming to unleash our epic metal darkness upon three US cities. Los Angeles will see our first appearance since 1988 - be there to behold this triumphant return! Our Colorado show will mark the band‘s first time ever in the Centennial State, and for you New York diehards, we cannot wait to return and play for you. Prepare yourself for an unforgettable descent into the abyss!"
Tickets are on sale now. See confirmed dates below.
8/18/2023 The Gothic Theater – Denver, CO w/ Night Demon, Castle Rat, Chamber Mage
8/20/2023 Le Poisson Rouge – New York, NY w/ Night Demon, Sanhedrin
10/20/2023 The Roxy – West Hollywood, CA
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Heart Of A Coward Reveals New Album Details
- Next Article:
Of The Sun Release New Single "Riot Act"
0 Comments on "Cirith Ungol Announces Three Special Shows"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.