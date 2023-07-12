Cirith Ungol Announces Three Special U.S. Shows

American heavy metal icons Cirith Ungol today announce three special live performances. The trio of dates includes a performance in Denver, Colorado for the first time ever as well as a show in West Hollywood, marking the band‘s first Los Angeles live appearance in thirty-five years!

Comments the band, "Cirith Ungol legions arise! We are coming to unleash our epic metal darkness upon three US cities. Los Angeles will see our first appearance since 1988 - be there to behold this triumphant return! Our Colorado show will mark the band‘s first time ever in the Centennial State, and for you New York diehards, we cannot wait to return and play for you. Prepare yourself for an unforgettable descent into the abyss!"

Tickets are on sale now. See confirmed dates below.

8/18/2023 The Gothic Theater – Denver, CO w/ Night Demon, Castle Rat, Chamber Mage

8/20/2023 Le Poisson Rouge – New York, NY w/ Night Demon, Sanhedrin

10/20/2023 The Roxy – West Hollywood, CA