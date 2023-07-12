Heart Of A Coward Reveals New Album "This Place Only Brings Death" Details; Announces Headlining Tour

British heavyweights Heart Of A Coward have announced their brand new album, "This Place Only Brings Death," set for 22nd September via Arising Empire. They have also announced an extrensive EU/UK headline tour with support from TheCityIsOurs and Ghost Iris (EU only).

Heart Of A Coward's newest album takes a bold, accessible turn, drawing heavily from metalcore influences as opposed to their previous leanings towards the progressive. This switch creates an inviting atmosphere for listeners, bridging the gap between band and audience. The album ranges from mellifluous, soft tunes to visceral, hard-hitting tracks, each polished with striking details that add layers of depth and complexity.

At its core, "This Place Only Brings Death" contemplates the inevitable theme of all comes to an end, a sobering reality explored through their masterful music. This unique blend of accessibility and thematic intensity presents a fresh take on the band's signature style, marking a crucial milestone in their evolving musical journey.

Tracklisting:

1. This Place Only Brings Death

2. Captor

3. Surrender

4. Devour Me

5. Decay

6. Ghost

7. Hex

8. Passenger

9. Dehumanise

10. All Life Is Finite

The tour dates are as follows:

September 29: NL Utrecht De Helling

September 30: DE Cologne Euroblast

October 3: DE Hamburg Indra

October 4: DE Dresden Club Novitatis

October 5: CZ Prague Modra Vopice

October 6: CZ Jablunkov Southock

October 7: AT Vorchdorf Kitzmanterfabrik

October 8: DE Munich Backstage

October 9: IT Milan Slaughter Club

October 11: CH Lucerne Sedel

October 12: DE Wiesbaden Schlachtof

October 13: DE Trier Mergener Hof

October 14: BE Meerhout De Faar

October 16: UK Southampton The Joiners

October 17: UK Bristol The Fleece

October 18: UK Birmingham The Devils Dog

October 19: UK Manchester Rebellion

October 20: UK London The Underworld