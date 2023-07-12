Heart Of A Coward Reveals New Album "This Place Only Brings Death" Details; Announces Headlining Tour
British heavyweights Heart Of A Coward have announced their brand new album, "This Place Only Brings Death," set for 22nd September via Arising Empire. They have also announced an extrensive EU/UK headline tour with support from TheCityIsOurs and Ghost Iris (EU only).
Heart Of A Coward's newest album takes a bold, accessible turn, drawing heavily from metalcore influences as opposed to their previous leanings towards the progressive. This switch creates an inviting atmosphere for listeners, bridging the gap between band and audience. The album ranges from mellifluous, soft tunes to visceral, hard-hitting tracks, each polished with striking details that add layers of depth and complexity.
At its core, "This Place Only Brings Death" contemplates the inevitable theme of all comes to an end, a sobering reality explored through their masterful music. This unique blend of accessibility and thematic intensity presents a fresh take on the band's signature style, marking a crucial milestone in their evolving musical journey.
Tracklisting:
1. This Place Only Brings Death
2. Captor
3. Surrender
4. Devour Me
5. Decay
6. Ghost
7. Hex
8. Passenger
9. Dehumanise
10. All Life Is Finite
The tour dates are as follows:
September 29: NL Utrecht De Helling
September 30: DE Cologne Euroblast
October 3: DE Hamburg Indra
October 4: DE Dresden Club Novitatis
October 5: CZ Prague Modra Vopice
October 6: CZ Jablunkov Southock
October 7: AT Vorchdorf Kitzmanterfabrik
October 8: DE Munich Backstage
October 9: IT Milan Slaughter Club
October 11: CH Lucerne Sedel
October 12: DE Wiesbaden Schlachtof
October 13: DE Trier Mergener Hof
October 14: BE Meerhout De Faar
October 16: UK Southampton The Joiners
October 17: UK Bristol The Fleece
October 18: UK Birmingham The Devils Dog
October 19: UK Manchester Rebellion
October 20: UK London The Underworld
