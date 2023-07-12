Chaos Altar Premiere New Single “Furnace” From Upcoming New Album " Where the Ashes Now Reign"
French black metal unit Chaos Altar premiere a new single titled “Furnace”, taken from their upcoming new album " Where the Ashes Now Reign", which will be out in stores on July 28th by Void Wanderer Productions.
Check out "Furnace" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
