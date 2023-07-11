Judas Priest Replaces Ozzy Osbourne At Power Trip Festival

Band Photo: Ozzy Osbourne (?)

Following on from the news that Ozzy Osbourne has pulled out of the Power Trip festival, scheduled to take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, fellow Brummies and metal legends Judas Priest has been confirmed as his replacements. Judas Priest will perform on the second day of the event (October 7th) along with AC/DC. Also performing will be Iron Maiden and Guns N Roses on Friday the 6th, as well as Metallica and Tool on Sunday the 8th.

Speaking about the announcement, Judas Priest posted the following message:

"Power Trippers are you ready for some Judas Priest style Heavy Metal!

"Judas Priest are primed and proud to fly the flag for Heavy Metal at this prestigious festival.

"We are ready to raise double horns way up high together keeping the metal faith at this 'bostin' one of a kind Power Trip world event!"