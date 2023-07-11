Temic Reveals Debut Album "Terror Management Theory" Details; Shares New Music Video "Count Your Losses"

New prog metal sensations Temic - members of Devin Townsend, The Neal Morse Band, Shining, and Maraton - have announced their debut album "Terror Management Theory," to be released 17th November via Season of Mist.

To celebrate, Temic has streamed the first track from the record, the stellar "Count Your Losses," which can be seen below.

Temic comments on the new track: "'Count Your Losses' depicts the beginning of our journey. Not only is this track the one that finally opens Temic’s door to the public, but it also is the very first track ever written by us, as Temic. We have been anxiously waiting for this moment, and now it's finally here. Join us in this celebration!"

Introducing Temic - prog’s newest, most ambitious, and most adrenaline-fuelled act. Temic melds the creative minds of keyboardist and sound designer Diego Tejeida (Devin Townsend, Mike Portnoy’s Shattered Fortress, ex-Haken), guitarist Eric Gillette (The Neal Morse Band, Mike Portnoy’s Shattered Fortress), drummer Simen Sandnes (SHINING, Arkentype), and vocalist Fredrik Klemp (Maraton, 22).

The origins of Temic date back to 2017, when Tejeida and Gillette toured the world as band members of Mike Portnoy’s Shattered Fortress. From the very first chords they exchanged, their musical chemistry both on and off stage was undeniable, leading them to discuss the prospect of starting a new band together. Unfortunately, conflicting tour and recording commitments forced them to turn their attention elsewhere for years: that is, until the world came to a standstill in 2020, and Tejeida called Gillette to ask a fateful question: “Remember how we said we should make music together? Well, how about now?”

Thus, the first demos for what would later become Temic’s 2023 debut album, Terror Management Theory, began to emerge. Within a few weeks after that initial phone call, the musical vision of Temic had become clear: to create progressive music that is heavily influenced by high-energy electronic music, but arranged and orchestrated for a five-piece modern prog rock/metal band. The pulse can be the focus, and the vocal melody can be king.

Eager to join forces with the very best bandmates, Tejeida and Gillette first summoned the rhythmic power of their friend and drummer Sandnes. With characteristic enthusiasm, Sandnes seized the opportunity, prepared to contribute his percussive prowess as the heartbeat of Temic. When it came time to find the singer that would carry Temic's melodies to new heights, Sandnes recommended vocal powerhouse Klemp, whose emotive delivery and unmatched intensity left no doubt that he was destined to be the voice of Temic. Finally, to round out the rhythm section of Terror Management Theory, dynamic bassist Jacob Umansky (Intervals) was invited on board as a guest player, gracing the album with an unrivaled groove and a signature low-end sound.

Temic are:

Fredrik Bergersen (Maraton, 22) – Vocals

Eric Gillette (The Neal Morse Band, Mike Portnoy’s Shattered Fortress) – Guitars and Backing Vocals

Simen Sandnes (Shining, Arkentype) – Drums and Percussion

Diego Tejeida (Devin Townsend, Mike Portnoy’s Shattered Fortress, ex-Haken) - Keyboards and Sound Design

Tracklisting:

1. TMT

2. Through the Sands of Time

3. Falling Away

4. Count Your Losses

5. Skeletons

6. Acts of Violence

7. Friendly Fire

8. Paradigm

9. Once More

10. Mothallah