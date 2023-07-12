Woe Premiere New Single “Scavenger Prophets” From Upcoming New Album "Legacies of Frailty"
U.S. black metal outfit Woe premiere a new single titled “Scavenger Prophets”, taken from their upcoming new album "Legacies of Frailty". The record is out on September 29 via Vendetta Records.
You can and should tune into "Scavenger Prophets" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Chaos Altar Premiere New Single “Furnace”
- Next Article:
True Lies Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Woe Premiere New Single “Scavenger Prophets”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.