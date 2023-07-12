Woe Premiere New Single “Scavenger Prophets” From Upcoming New Album "Legacies of Frailty"

U.S. black metal outfit Woe premiere a new single titled “Scavenger Prophets”, taken from their upcoming new album "Legacies of Frailty". The record is out on September 29 via Vendetta Records.

You can and should tune into "Scavenger Prophets" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



