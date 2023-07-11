Soen Posts New Music Video "Memorial" Online

Soen have unleashed the single and video for the title track of their new album "Memorial," which is set for release on September 1st via Silver Lining Music. You can check it out below.

A meeting of melodic magnitude with face-crushingly heavy guitars and driving rhythms, the new single "Memorial" has a ferocious groove, underlying the weighty subject of war and evocative vocals of Joel Ekelöf.

"It is a song to remind us of the victims of the power games that our so-called leaders play," comments founding member and drummer Martin Lopez.

"It’s about PTSD” explains vocalist and co-founding member Joel Ekelöf, “and the effect war has on people like you and me that are sent to kill and die and have to pay that price for the rest of their lives."