Dying Fetus To Release New Album "Make Them Beg For Death" In September; Releases "Feast Of Ashes" Music Video

Death metal overlords Dying Fetus return with their highly anticipated new album, "Make Them Beg For Death," out 8th September via Relapse. The band have unveiled new single "Feast of Ashes," along with a brutal video that is not for the faint hearted.

Watch the "Feast of Ashes" video, directed by Blvckbox Studios below.

Recorded in Baltimore with longtime producer Steve Wright and mixed by Mark Lewis (Cannibal Corpse), "Make Them Beg For Death" contains every Dying Fetus hallmark. The veteran death metal band’s ninth album is fast, intense, and brimming with unstoppable grooves.

Dying Fetus begin their Summer EU tour at the end of the month on 25th July which indludes festival appearances at Wacken Open Air, Rockstadt Extreme, Brutal Assault, Party San, Alcatraz Open Air, Summer Breeze, & Motocultor. Dying Fetus return to the US stages this Fall with The Acacia Strain, Despised Icon, Creeping Death & Tactosa to support the release of "Make Them Beg For Death."

"Make Them Beg For Death" delivers savage beatdowns equally designed to pulverise and mesmerise. "It follows on from where 'Wrong One To Fuck With' left off," drummer Trey Williams promises. "We don’t need to participate in the technical death metal arms race. We’ve got the big guns, and we’ve proven that. It’s all about pointing them in the right direction, so to speak."

Monstrous riffs, blast beats, unstoppable hooks, and earth-moving grooves define their catalogue. "We put our own twist on Death Metal," explains co-vocalist/guitarist John Gallagher. "We were like most bands, starting in the garage, drinking beer, having a little fun on the weekend, finding the right amps through trial and error. We blended aspects of bands we liked – Suffocation, Obituary, Deicide, and Cannibal Corpse, among others; the dual vocal approach of Carcass – and made them our own. ‘Let’s make it moshy, let’s make it slammy.’"

To Dying Fetus, the mission is straightforward. "The philosophy is the same now as it was when the band started,” Gallagher confirms. “To write catchy riffs and to make it memorable. Whatever style of music you’re doing, make it something people want to hear repeatedly."

Tracklist:

1. Enlighten Through Agony

2. Compulsion For Cruelty

3. Feast Of Ashes

4. Throw Them In The Van

5. Unbridled Fury

6. When The Trend Ends

7. Undulating Carnage

8. Raised In Victory/Razed In Defeat

9. Hero's Grave

10. Subterfuge