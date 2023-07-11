Corey Taylor Premieres New Single “Post Traumatic Blues”
Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has released yet another single from his second solo album, "CMF2." The track, titled "Post Traumatic Blues," is now available for streaming online via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. Taylor has set the release date for his 13-song album on September 15th, which will be distributed through his own Decibel Cooper imprint on BMG.
In addition to the album release, Taylor has also scheduled an extensive summer/fall tour in support of the record. Here are the upcoming shows:
w/ Wargasm & Oxymorrons:
08/25 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
08/27 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
08/28 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
08/30 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club – Eagles Ballroom
08/31 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
09/02 Chesterfield, MO – The Factory
09/03 Pryor, OK – Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds (‘Rocklahoma‘)
09/05 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
09/07 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
09/09 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
09/10 Alton, VA – Virginia International Raceway (‘Blue Ridge Rock Festival‘)
09/12 Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater
09/13 Boston, MA – House of Blues
w/ Wargasm & Luna Aura:
09/15 Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Oakdale
09/16 Huntington, NY – The Paramount
09/18 North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues
09/19 Orlando, FL – House of Blues
09/21 Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall
09/22 Louisville, KY – Kentucky Exposition Center (‘Louder Than Life‘)
09/24 Houston, TX – House of Blues
09/25 Dallas, TX – House of Blues
09/27 Albuquerque, NM – Revel
09/28 Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
09/29 Henderson, NV – The Dollar Loan Center
10/01 San Diego, CA – House of Blues
10/03 Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium
10/05 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
10/07 Sacramento, CA – Discovery Park (‘Aftershock Festival‘)
