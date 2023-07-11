Corey Taylor Premieres New Single “Post Traumatic Blues”

Band Photo: Slipknot (?)

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has released yet another single from his second solo album, "CMF2." The track, titled "Post Traumatic Blues," is now available for streaming online via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. Taylor has set the release date for his 13-song album on September 15th, which will be distributed through his own Decibel Cooper imprint on BMG.

In addition to the album release, Taylor has also scheduled an extensive summer/fall tour in support of the record. Here are the upcoming shows:

w/ Wargasm & Oxymorrons:

08/25 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

08/27 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

08/28 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

08/30 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club – Eagles Ballroom

08/31 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

09/02 Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

09/03 Pryor, OK – Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds (‘Rocklahoma‘)

09/05 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

09/07 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

09/09 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

09/10 Alton, VA – Virginia International Raceway (‘Blue Ridge Rock Festival‘)

09/12 Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

09/13 Boston, MA – House of Blues

w/ Wargasm & Luna Aura:

09/15 Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Oakdale

09/16 Huntington, NY – The Paramount

09/18 North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

09/19 Orlando, FL – House of Blues

09/21 Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall

09/22 Louisville, KY – Kentucky Exposition Center (‘Louder Than Life‘)

09/24 Houston, TX – House of Blues

09/25 Dallas, TX – House of Blues

09/27 Albuquerque, NM – Revel

09/28 Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

09/29 Henderson, NV – The Dollar Loan Center

10/01 San Diego, CA – House of Blues

10/03 Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium

10/05 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

10/07 Sacramento, CA – Discovery Park (‘Aftershock Festival‘)