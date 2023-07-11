Thy Art Is Murder Premiere New Single & Music Video “Keres”

Australian deathcore veterans Thy Art Is Murder have just premiered the official music video for their latest single, "Keres", both streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. Vocalist CJ McMahon describes the track as their most ambitious video to date. Collaborating with Third Eye Visuals, the band has created a visually stunning experience that can be enjoyed below.

The track itself is featured on the band's upcoming sixth studio album, titled "Godlike," set to be released on September 15th.



Guitarist Andy Marsh also shared his thoughts on the video, stating:

“It’s not often we have this level of excitement to present a new single to the world. ‘Keres‘ is a metal anthem filled with grinding verses and stomping choruses, stripping down some of the complexity that may have gotten in the way of previous attempts to deliver a song of this magnitude.

The Keres was an evil sprite in ancient Greek mythology that would feed on the dead, but could not participate in acts of violence. We think this behavior is as relevant in the arena of news and politics as it was on those ancient battlefields.”