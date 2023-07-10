Psygnosis Reveals New Album "Mercury" Release Date; New Video To Premiere On Wednesday
Industrial/progressive death metal band Psygnosis has announced that the name of their new album will be "Mercury" and that it will be hitting the shelves on September 15th through Season Of Mist. A brand new music video for an as yet unrevealed song will premiere this Wednesday. More details on the album will be revealed shortly.
