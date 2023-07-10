"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Psygnosis Reveals New Album "Mercury" Release Date; New Video To Premiere On Wednesday

posted Jul 10, 2023 at 4:44 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Industrial/progressive death metal band Psygnosis has announced that the name of their new album will be "Mercury" and that it will be hitting the shelves on September 15th through Season Of Mist. A brand new music video for an as yet unrevealed song will premiere this Wednesday. More details on the album will be revealed shortly.

