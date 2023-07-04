Battle Beast Announces UK And Benelux Tour Dates

Battle Beast released their ludicrously brilliant latest album "Circus Of Doom" in early 2022, which was celebrated live on stage later in the year with a hugely successful European-wide tour, including three rapturous UK dates. Last year was topped off by the outstanding news that their previous record "No More Hollywood Endings" (2019) had achieved gold status in their home country of Finland, and "Bringer Of Pain" (2017) had achieved platinum status.

Battle Beast are pleased to announce that the circus is returning to town! This winter the band will be returning to our stages for an extensive UK tour, hitting the cities of London, Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham. As well as two mainland EU shows in the Netherlands and Belgium.

The band states:

"We’re very thrilled to be returning to the UK this winter! Our UK fans are so great. We had so much fun playing last year, that we wanted to come back as soon as we could to play even more cities. The circus is coming back to town, and we look forward to seeing you all soon!"

The tour dates are as follows:

22 Nov NL, Haarlem Patronaat

23 Nov BE, Antwerp Zappa Club

25 Nov UK, London Electric Brixton

26 Nov UK, Bristol The Fleece

28 Nov Manchester Academy 2

29 Nov UK, Glasgow Cathouse

01 Dec UK, Birmingham, Asylum