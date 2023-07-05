Crawl Premiere New Single "Vanity" From Upcoming New Split EP w/ Feral "Made As Those Who Are No Longer Alive"
Swedish death metal band Crawl premiere a new single titled “Vanity”, taken from their upcoming new split EP with Feral "Made As Those Who Are No Longer Alive". Transcending Obscurity Records will release the album on September 5th.
Check out now "Vanity" streaming via YouTube for you below.
If you liked the song above, we've included another track named "Where Dead Flesh Whispers" for your listening pleasure, which has premiered on Spotify this week:
