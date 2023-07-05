Rorcal Premiere New Single & Music Video "Early Mourning" From Upcoming New Album "Silence"

Swiss black metal band Rorcal premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Early Mourning”, taken from their upcoming new outing "Silence". The album was recorded live at Blend Studio by Stéphane Kroug, edited by Jean-Philippe Schopfer at Yellow Recordings, mixed by Raphael Bovey at My Room Studio and mastered by Lad Agabekov at Caduceus Studio. It is set for release on CD, vinyl and digitally on Sept 29 via Hummus Records.

Check out now "Early Mourning" streaming via YouTube for you now below.