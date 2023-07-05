Panopticon Premiere New Single "Cedar Skeletons"
Minnesota-based atmospheric black metal unit Panopticon return with an epic new single titled "Cedar Skeletons," clocking in at over 16 minutes in length. This monumental track is accompanied by the announcement of their forthcoming album, The Rime Of Memory, set to be released later this year. For those craving the darker realms of Panoption's black metal sound, check out now "Cedar Skeletons" streaming via YouTube for you below.
Explain the band:
"This track is from the new album The Rime of Memory. It features guest vocals by my friend Victor Sanchez and a choir comprised of many of my collaborators (Andrea from Exulansis, William from Dalla Nebia, and Andy, whom yall know as the bass player from our live band). Charlie Anderson returned to collaborate on this album on fiddle, and we had a great time recording and arranging together.
"This is being released today because SO many of you wrote the county commissioner to advocate for the continued permit issuing for FIRE IN THE MOUNTAINS…which is one of the best outdoor metal festivals in the world. So thank you so much! I hope you'll enjoy the song and thank you again. Pre-orders for the album will be coming towards the end of summer, and expect a release right around when the snow returns to northern Minnesota… late fall…"
