Allamedah Shares New Music Video "The Great Unknown"

Today is for the second single from the upcoming EP of the Portuguese progressive/alternative metal band Allamedah. “The Great Unknown” is a song showing the Lisbon-based band's ability to write seemingly simple tunes, yet multi-layered. Epic in the chorus, "The Great Unknown" builds up in a perfect way and balances effortlessly melody and heaviness.

"We are drawn to the great unknown, to the vast expanse of possibility that lies beyond the edges of our understanding”, vocalist David Bitton comments about the lyrical approach of the single. “It is a call that echoes in the depths of our souls, urging us to step outside of the familiar and embrace the mystery and wonder of the world."

"At times, the unknown can seem daunting and overwhelming," he continues. "It can be difficult to face the uncertainty of what lies ahead and to confront the limits of our knowledge and understanding. But it is also a source of immense possibility, a reminder that there is always something new to discover and explore”.

"In the face of the great unknown, we are challenged to step outside of our comfort zones, embrace the unexpected, and find the courage to take risks. We are invited to expand our horizons and stretch ourselves beyond what we thought possible."

"Ultimately, the great unknown is a reminder of the vastness of the universe and the infinite potential that lies within each of us. It is a call to adventure, an invitation to explore and discover, and a reminder that the journey is often as important as the destination," David concludes.

The band's new EP "Alma" will be released in digital format via UPRISING! Records on September 8th.