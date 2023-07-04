Hexvessel Posts New Music Video "Ring" Online

Hexvessel’s second single, Ring, from new album "Polar Veil," is an eerie, intense, lo-fi slab of beautiful Black Metal. From Kvohst’s past in Norwegian Black Metal bands Dødheimsgard and Code comes the storms as he summons iceberg size riffs and nightmarish, flesh-crawling choirs calling out from the dark. Ring is a primitive avalanche of authentic Black Metal.

Singer/songwriter Kvohst explains that:

"With this song 'Ring,' a few influential albums come to mind, like the evil riffs of Cathedral’s 'Forest of Equilibrium,' The splendour and rage of Darkthrone’s 'A Blaze In The Northern Sky,' The oppressive gloom and beauty of Chelsea Wolfe’s 'Hiss Spun' and with the guest solo by Nameless Void from Negative Plane, their grandiose but necrotic 'Stained Glass Revelations' record dropped like a black pearl into my abyss. Ring is about being lost and found in darkness. It is a nocturne. Darkness on a symbolic level. Threatening, unpredictable landscapes of life and death."

"Polar Veil" will be released on September 22nd.