Rotting Christ Begins Recording New Album; Posts Studio Video Online

Band Photo: Rotting Christ (?)

Greek extreme metal legends Rotting Christ has announced that they are currently at the Deva Sounds Studios, recording a brand new album. This will be their first since 2019's, "The Heretics," making it their longest gap between albums to date. A message from the band reads as follows:

"Greetings to all our brothers & sisters.We hail you all from Deva Sounds Studios in Athens where we are currently recording our 15th albumI Stay tuned for updates and hope we are coming up with another soulful creation! Untill next time...Keep the true Metal spirit Alive!"