Gorehammer Premiere New Single “Technomancer” From Upcoming New Album "Vapor Void"

British Columbia/Nevada-based brutal death/slam outfit Gorehammer premiere a new single titled “Technomancer”, taken from their upcoming new album "Vapor Void", which will be out in stores later this year. The trio is comprised of Colton Bennett (AngelMaker), Johnny Ciardullo (AngelMaker/Carcosa) and Cameron "Big Chocolate" Argon (Disfiguring the Goddess).

