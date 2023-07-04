Deicide Announces Summer European Tour Dates

Band Photo: Deicide (?)

Death metal legends Deicide has announced that they will be heading across the pond this Summer for a tour of Europe, including the United Kingdom.This will be their first tour following the completion of their as-yet untitled album, which was finished in early May.

The tour dates are as follows:

August 2 - Beyond The Gates - Bergen, Norway

August 3 - Rockstadt Extremefest - Rasnov, Romania

August 4- Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany

August 5 - Dortmund Deathfest - Dortmund, Germany

August 6 - Sylak Open Air - Saint Maurice de Gourdans, France

August 8 - B17 - Poznan, Poland

August 9 - Zaklete Rewiry - Wroclaw, Poland

August 10 - Party San Open Air - Obermehler, Germany

August 11 - 7er - Mannheim, Germany

August 12 - Brutal Assault - Jaromer, Czechia

August 13 - Alcatraz Festival - Kortrijk, Belgium

August 14 - The Dome - London, England

August 15 - Slay - Glasgow, Scotland

August 16 - Rebellion - Manchester, England

August 18 - Motocultor - Saint Noloff, France