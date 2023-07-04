Deicide Announces Summer European Tour Dates
Death metal legends Deicide has announced that they will be heading across the pond this Summer for a tour of Europe, including the United Kingdom.This will be their first tour following the completion of their as-yet untitled album, which was finished in early May.
The tour dates are as follows:
August 2 - Beyond The Gates - Bergen, Norway
August 3 - Rockstadt Extremefest - Rasnov, Romania
August 4- Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany
August 5 - Dortmund Deathfest - Dortmund, Germany
August 6 - Sylak Open Air - Saint Maurice de Gourdans, France
August 8 - B17 - Poznan, Poland
August 9 - Zaklete Rewiry - Wroclaw, Poland
August 10 - Party San Open Air - Obermehler, Germany
August 11 - 7er - Mannheim, Germany
August 12 - Brutal Assault - Jaromer, Czechia
August 13 - Alcatraz Festival - Kortrijk, Belgium
August 14 - The Dome - London, England
August 15 - Slay - Glasgow, Scotland
August 16 - Rebellion - Manchester, England
August 18 - Motocultor - Saint Noloff, France
