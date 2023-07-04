Heirs of Hatred Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “The Mouth of Catastrophe”
Madrid, Spain-based blackened slamming deathcore outfit Heirs of Hatred premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “The Mouth of Catastrophe”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
