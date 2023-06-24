"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Blaze Bayley Announces UK & Irish Tour Dates; Singer To Play His First Shows Since Heart Surgery

posted Jun 24, 2023 at 1:58 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Wolfsbane and former Iron Maiden vocalist Blaze Bayley has announced that he will be performing his first shows since undergoing heart surgery earlier this year. A message from the singer reads as follows:

"We are very thrilled to announce that Blaze has targeted his return to live shows, starting with the original UK dates which were scheduled for October/November and now go ahead as planned this year."

In addition to this, Bayley will be heading over the Irish sea early next year to perform a string of shows in Ireland.

The tour schedule is now as follows:

October 27 - Bridgwater, UK - Cobblestones
November 3 - Nuneaton, UK - Queens Hall
November 4 - Oxford, UK - Rabidfest
November 5 - Bradford, UK - Nightrain
November 10 - Winchester, UK - The Railway
November 11 - Milton Keynes, UK - Craufurd Arms
February 3 - Skylite Room - Warrenpoint, Ireland
February 4 - Bogans Bar - Omagh, Ireland
February 7 - Voodoo - Belfast, Ireland
February 8 - Upstairs at Whelan's - Dublin, Ireland
February 9 - Dolans - Limerick, Ireland
February 10 - Fred Zeppelins - Cork, Ireland

