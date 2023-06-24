Blaze Bayley Announces UK & Irish Tour Dates; Singer To Play His First Shows Since Heart Surgery

Wolfsbane and former Iron Maiden vocalist Blaze Bayley has announced that he will be performing his first shows since undergoing heart surgery earlier this year. A message from the singer reads as follows:

"We are very thrilled to announce that Blaze has targeted his return to live shows, starting with the original UK dates which were scheduled for October/November and now go ahead as planned this year."

In addition to this, Bayley will be heading over the Irish sea early next year to perform a string of shows in Ireland.

The tour schedule is now as follows:

October 27 - Bridgwater, UK - Cobblestones

November 3 - Nuneaton, UK - Queens Hall

November 4 - Oxford, UK - Rabidfest

November 5 - Bradford, UK - Nightrain

November 10 - Winchester, UK - The Railway

November 11 - Milton Keynes, UK - Craufurd Arms

February 3 - Skylite Room - Warrenpoint, Ireland

February 4 - Bogans Bar - Omagh, Ireland

February 7 - Voodoo - Belfast, Ireland

February 8 - Upstairs at Whelan's - Dublin, Ireland

February 9 - Dolans - Limerick, Ireland

February 10 - Fred Zeppelins - Cork, Ireland