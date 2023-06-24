Bloodbound Shares New Music Video "Tales From The North"

Swedish power metal masters Bloodbound are currently gearing up for the release of their much-awaited, new studio offering entitled "Tales From The North." The band's tenth album will be coming out as a 2-CD digipak including a live CD, a strictly limited box set and coloured vinyl LPs on July 7, 2023 through AFM Records.

When it comes to defending the core values of timeless power metal and combining them with fresh stylistic variations and exciting stories, Bloodbound have always been fighting at the forefront. The six-piece has proven their versatility and inventiveness countless times. Following their much acclaimed, 2021-album, "Creatures Of The Dark Realm," "Tales From The North" will unquestionably continue to enthrall the metal community! As lead guitarist Tomas Olsson recently said:

"The songs are more fast-paced and closer to some of our earlier stuff like ’Moria’ and ’Nosferatu’, but have more complex arrangements. Compared to the predecessor 'Creatures Of The Dark Realm‘ there are heavier guitars and some deeper sounding keyboards. We have also incorporated some traditional Nordic folk music instruments to fit the concept of the album about the Viking era. It's still pure power metal but we’re trying to take it to the next level."

Following four previously-released album singles, "Odin’s Prayer", “The Raven's Cry", "1066" and "Drink with the Gods", today, Bloodbound are presenting a music video for the album title track "Tales From The North!"

Olsson comments: "This song is about the foundation of Norse mythology and cosmology. It describes the 9 worlds of Asgard and how the god Heimdall, who was the keeper and protector of bifrost (the rainbow bridge) could see everything. He carried all the stories and tales from the north. Musically the inspiration goes back to the old Helloween era."