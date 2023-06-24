Holding Absence Debuts New Music Video "Honey Moon"

Holding Absence has released the video for "Honey Moon," the third single from their upcoming album The Noble Art Of Self Destruction." A lovesick ballad cut from a place of deep longing, "Honey Moon' offers serenely beautiful take on feelings of melancholia and loneliness.

Vocalist Lucas Woodland comments "'Honey Moon' is perhaps Holding Absence’s most beautiful song to date! A track inspired by the Pixies and Deftones - this is a lovesick poem that looks to the stars to portray a deep, isolated yearning for the love of another."

Watch the video below.