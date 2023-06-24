U.D.O. Releases New Lyric Video "Forever Free"

Heavy metal quintet U.D.O. -- fronted by legendary singer Udo Dirkschneider and officially completed by former Accept bassist Peter Baltes in April -- recently announced their new studio album entitled »Touchdown,« due out on August 25, 2023 via Atomic Fire Records. It features 13 tracks which cement the fact that the group surely belongs to the all-star team of the scene. Currently, U.D.O., who are also performing as Dirkschneider, are entering the stages of the biggest European festivals (Graspop Metal Meeting (BE), Leyendas del Rock (ES), Summer Breeze Open Air (DE) etc.) to perform in front of their loyal worldwide fan base, making the band feel that each and every of their concerts is a home game and today, the new musical season has also kicked off: With the digital "Forever Free" single from their upcoming offering, U.D.O. sound the first attack, supported by a lyric video which can be watched via the link below. And since all good things come in threes, "Touchdown" can now finally be pre-ordered!

Drummer Sven Dirkschneider explains the meaning behind the song: "'Forever Free' is supposed to make people not simply believe facts they hear or get shown, for example by media, but to think individually. Of course, we don't mean that one should question everything. The song shall just express that it's better to create own opinions about conflicts and other topics one stands for, even when they're wrong sometimes, than to follow the mass blindly. It's a musical tribute to our privilege of living in a free world as we luckily can."