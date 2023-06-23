Depressive Age Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2024

Band Photo: Blind Guardian (?)

Reformed German thrash metal veterans Depressive Age has been confirmed as the latest band announced for the 2024 edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise. The ship will sail out of Miami, Florida on January 29th and head to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic before returning on February 2nd.

The lineup is now as follows:

Aborted

Angra

Blind Guardian

Blood Red Throne

Crypta

Depressive Age

Draconian

Epica

Equilibrium

Grave Digger

The Halo Effect

Infected Rain

Legion Of The Damned

Lord Of The Lost

Mystic Prophecy

Nanowar Of Steel

Nervosa

Nile

Omnium Gatherum

Saor

Sodom

Thyrfing

Unleashed

Victory

Warkings