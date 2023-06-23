Depressive Age Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2024
Reformed German thrash metal veterans Depressive Age has been confirmed as the latest band announced for the 2024 edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise. The ship will sail out of Miami, Florida on January 29th and head to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic before returning on February 2nd.
The lineup is now as follows:
Aborted
Angra
Blind Guardian
Blood Red Throne
Crypta
Depressive Age
Draconian
Epica
Equilibrium
Grave Digger
The Halo Effect
Infected Rain
Legion Of The Damned
Lord Of The Lost
Mystic Prophecy
Nanowar Of Steel
Nervosa
Nile
Omnium Gatherum
Saor
Sodom
Thyrfing
Unleashed
Victory
Warkings
