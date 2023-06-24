Filth Is Eternal Premiere New Single & Music Video “Crawl Space”

Filth Is Eternal is gearing up for the release of their first album under MNRK Heavy, titled "Find Out," which is scheduled for release on September 29th. In anticipation, the band has unveiled a new track called "Crawl Space." The accompanying music video directed by Marcy Stone,and the single are streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Vocalist Lis Di Angelo shared her thoughts on the song:

“It’s about that small window of time when everything feels like it’s working – the band – relationships – work – mental health – the meds – everything – but something still feels off, like it’s destined to fall apart no matter what choices you make.”