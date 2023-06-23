Akercocke Reveals New Live Album "Decades Of Devil Worship" Details

Band Photo: Akercocke (?)

Throughout the years, Akercocke has become known for its savage and prodigious live work. Now, with a stunningly produced and meticulously delivered torrent of high-octane blackened death metal captured live in at the Underworld in London in 2007, Akercocke blast through a collection of tracks lifted from the classic debut, "Rape of the Bastard Nazarene," and follow-up album "The Goat Of Mendes" for a night of pure satanic magic with ‘Decades of Devil Worship’, a hellish and eclectic journey through the ritualistic and the profane.

David Gray had the following to say regarding the release:

"The unholy hordes of the death metal underground are invited to pay homage to the Satanic celebration of Akercocke playing live songs of praise “Decades of Devil Worship” on Peaceville records.

Smear a pentangle of blood on your wall and smash up your bedroom listening to Akercocke recreate infernal love songs from their first two albums dedicated to the Goat of Mendes, the Devil himself! Some music was meant to stay underground 666."

Towering above the vast majority of nefarious contemporary noisemakers, London’s Akercocke erupted across the consciousness of the UK metal scene in the late ‘90s, wielding a fiendishly inventive blend of death, black and progressive metal. Their distinctive, smartly-dressed demeanour and eloquent preoccupation with all things dark and Satanic marked them out both as ferociously individual artists and enlightened students of the pitch-black sonic code. Immediately embraced by the British faithful upon the release of debut album "Rape Of The Bastard Nazarene," Akercocke spent the following decade leading the creative charge for their entire native scene.

Akercocke received widespread acclaim for follow-up album "The Goat Of Mendes" (Peaceville, 2001) and despite enjoying furious momentum over the following years, the release of fifth album "Antichrist" in 2007 signalled the end of the first chapter of the Akercocke story, when the band retreated into the shadows and remained dormant for the best part of a decade until a triumphant return was marked with the stellar Peaceville return, "Renaissance In Extremis," released in 2017.

Tracklisting:

1. Conjuration (live)

2. Hell (live)

3. Nadja (live)

4. The Goat (live)

5. Marguerite & Gretchen (live)

6. Zuleika (live)

7. Il Giardino di Monte Oliveto Maggiore (live)

8. Justine (live)

9. Of Menstrual Blood and Semen (live)

10. A Skin For Dancing In (live)

11. The Horns of Baphomet (live)

12. He Is Risen (live) – not on LP

13. The Ceremony of Nine Angels (live) not on LP