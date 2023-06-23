Koyo Premiere New Single & Music Video “Anthem”

Band Photo: Glassjaw (?)

Hardcore band Koyo have recently premiered their latest single, "Anthem." The official music video for the track was filmed during the band's November 18th, 2022 performance at the Massapequa VFW in their hometown of Long Island, NY. Feel free to check out "Anthem" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.





Their debut album, titled "Would You Miss It?," is scheduled for release on September 29th via Pure Noise Records. The album will feature guest appearances from notable artists such as Daryl Palumbo from Glassjaw, Anthony DiDio from Vein.fm, and more.