To The Grave Premiere New Single & Music Video “Shock Tactics [1000v]”

To The Grave, the Australian deathcore band, is set to release a new EP titled "Offcuts" on September 15th. This digital-only release will include six new original songs and a cover of Enter Shikari's 2015 track, "Anaesthetist." Additionally, the six original tracks will also be featured in the newly announced deluxe edition of To The Grave's latest album, "Director's Cuts." The deluxe edition will be available on vinyl and CD formats.

The band have premiered a music video for their latest single, "Shock Tactics [1000v]," both streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

To The Grave shared their thoughts on the video:

“‘Shock Tactics‘ is the first single from our new EP Offcuts, a collection of songs scavenged off the cutting room floor of our Director’s Cuts album. This release brings together the songs that we felt were out of place in the sequence of the album but that we still loved and we’re very pleased to be able to finally release them out into the world.

We’ll also be presenting the EP and the album together on vinyl and CD for the Director’s Cuts: Deluxe Edition, showcasing the full scope of the material we originally created for the album.

We make no apologies for the graphic nature of the lyrics and accompanying video for this song. This was not staged or recreated, this is real footage of standard meat industry practices – the use of toxic gas to suffocate animals before cutting their throats. We have used footage from an Australian slaughterhouse because this violence is occurring in our backyard, but it is happening in yours too.”

“Offcuts” track-list:

01 – “Deadskin Skimask” (feat. Jake Kennedy of Shokan)

02 – “Shock Tactics [1000v]”

03 – “High-Impact” (feat. Caitlyn Day)

04 – “Bloodhounds”

05 – “V For Visceral”

06 – “High-Impact” (acoustic)

07 – “Anaesthetist” (Enter Shikari cover) (digital edition only)