"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Living Gate (YOB, Amenra, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Internal Decomposition”

posted Jun 23, 2023 at 12:48 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Living Gate, the death metal supergroup featuring members from YOB, Amenra, Oathbreaker, and more, have released an official music video for their latest single, "Internal Decomposition", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

This track marks the band's return with new music after several years, and it precedes a series of upcoming live shows that they have scheduled:

07/07 Ieper, BEL – Ieper Fest
07/08 Groningen, NET – Simplon
07/12 Deventer, NET – Burgerweeshuis
07/14 Dour, BEL – Dour Festival

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Living Gate (YOB, Amenra, Etc.) Premiere New Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 