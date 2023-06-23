Living Gate (YOB, Amenra, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Internal Decomposition”
Living Gate, the death metal supergroup featuring members from YOB, Amenra, Oathbreaker, and more, have released an official music video for their latest single, "Internal Decomposition", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
This track marks the band's return with new music after several years, and it precedes a series of upcoming live shows that they have scheduled:
07/07 Ieper, BEL – Ieper Fest
07/08 Groningen, NET – Simplon
07/12 Deventer, NET – Burgerweeshuis
07/14 Dour, BEL – Dour Festival
