Wretched Tongues Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Ascendancy" - Adam Warren Of Oceano Guests
New England, United States-based technical deathcore quintet Wretched Tongues premiere a new single and music video titled “Ascendancy”, streaming via YouTube for you now below. The track is off their new 4-track EP "Torment" and features a guest appearance from Adam Warren of Oceano.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Koyo Premiere New Single & Music Video "Anthem"
- Next Article:
Bakri 11 Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Wretched Tongues Premiere New Single & Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.