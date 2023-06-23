Wretched Tongues Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Ascendancy" - Adam Warren Of Oceano Guests

New England, United States-based technical deathcore quintet Wretched Tongues premiere a new single and music video titled “Ascendancy”, streaming via YouTube for you now below. The track is off their new 4-track EP "Torment" and features a guest appearance from Adam Warren of Oceano.