Column
Unearthing the Metal Underground: New Zealand's Shepherds Reign
The Polynesian unit Shepherds Reign has been around for a while, and in truth, their very modern, accessible metalcore style typically wouldn’t be covered by yours truly. What caught my attention, however, isn’t the overt “exotic” factor of delivery and image. The band’s passion is simply undeniable. There’s a sincerity that’s simply jaw-dropping.
Case in point: “Ua Masa’a,” the lead single from Shepherds Reign’s forthcoming album, “Ala Mai,” rolls out a tragic familial story. The song is based upon the horrific tale about frontman and keytarist Filiva’a James’ sister who was murdered by her spouse and his family. Filiva’a expresses his obvious anger as he details the thoughts that he imagines that she would have had prior to dying. You can’t get heavier than that in terms of content. But none of this matters for metalheads if it doesn’t sound good. Fortunately Shepherds Reign boasts its culture within the framework of contemporary metal in a way that’s true to their tribal roots and palatable to fans of popular modern heavy music.
Jay H. Gorania is a long time metal journalist and sings for Trench Warfare. He also writes for Blabbermouth and Hellbound.ca and has in the past edited for Pit and written for Metal Maniacs, Unrestrained!, Hails and Horns, AMP and Outburn as well as other media outlets.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Three More Bands Confirmed For 70000 Tons 2024
- Next Article:
Living Gate (YOB, Amenra, Etc.) Premiere New Video
0 Comments on "Unearthing the Metal Underground: Shepherds Reign"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.