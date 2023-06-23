Column

Unearthing the Metal Underground: New Zealand's Shepherds Reign

The Polynesian unit Shepherds Reign has been around for a while, and in truth, their very modern, accessible metalcore style typically wouldn’t be covered by yours truly. What caught my attention, however, isn’t the overt “exotic” factor of delivery and image. The band’s passion is simply undeniable. There’s a sincerity that’s simply jaw-dropping.

Case in point: “Ua Masa’a,” the lead single from Shepherds Reign’s forthcoming album, “Ala Mai,” rolls out a tragic familial story. The song is based upon the horrific tale about frontman and keytarist Filiva’a James’ sister who was murdered by her spouse and his family. Filiva’a expresses his obvious anger as he details the thoughts that he imagines that she would have had prior to dying. You can’t get heavier than that in terms of content. But none of this matters for metalheads if it doesn’t sound good. Fortunately Shepherds Reign boasts its culture within the framework of contemporary metal in a way that’s true to their tribal roots and palatable to fans of popular modern heavy music.