Omnium Gatherum, Legion Of The Damned And Victory Confirmed For 70000 Tons 2024
The organisers of 70000 Tons Of Metal, the original heavy metal cruise, has revealed a further four names for the 2024 edition of the floating festival. Adding to the already impressive lineup, Finnish melodic death metal veterans Omnium Gatherum has been confirmed, while Dutch death/thrash metal outfit Legion Of The Damned and German heavy metal band Victory. The ship will sail out of Miami, Florida on January 29th and head to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic before returning on February 2nd.
The lineup is now as follows:
Aborted
Angra
Blind Guardian
Blood Red Throne
Crypta
Draconian
Epica
Equilibrium
Grave Digger
The Halo Effect
Infected Rain
Legion Of The Damned
Lord Of The Lost
Mystic Prophecy
Nanowar Of Steel
Nervosa
Nile
Omnium Gatherum
Saor
Sodom
Thyrfing
Unleashed
Victory
Warkings
