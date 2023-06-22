Omnium Gatherum, Legion Of The Damned And Victory Confirmed For 70000 Tons 2024

Band Photo: Blind Guardian (?)

The organisers of 70000 Tons Of Metal, the original heavy metal cruise, has revealed a further four names for the 2024 edition of the floating festival. Adding to the already impressive lineup, Finnish melodic death metal veterans Omnium Gatherum has been confirmed, while Dutch death/thrash metal outfit Legion Of The Damned and German heavy metal band Victory. The ship will sail out of Miami, Florida on January 29th and head to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic before returning on February 2nd.

The lineup is now as follows:

Aborted

Angra

Blind Guardian

Blood Red Throne

Crypta

Draconian

Epica

Equilibrium

Grave Digger

The Halo Effect

Infected Rain

Legion Of The Damned

Lord Of The Lost

Mystic Prophecy

Nanowar Of Steel

Nervosa

Nile

Omnium Gatherum

Saor

Sodom

Thyrfing

Unleashed

Victory

Warkings