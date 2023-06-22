Signs Of The Swarm Releases New Music Video "Malady"

Today, Pittsburgh deathcore unit Signs Of The Swarm have released their new single and music video for "Malady." The track is taken from the band's upcoming full length album "Amongst The Low & Empty," due 28th July via Century Media Records. You can check it out below.

On the new single, vocalist David Simonich comments:

"This song reflects previous battles I've faced with my depression. A moment in my life reminded me of what I'd been through, and it became the fuel for 'Malady'. The song pushed me to be vulnerable in the studio, expressing my thoughts and emotions to my producer to paint the picture I was going for."

Drummer Bobby Crow adds:

"I wanted to craft a dark and primal song to match Dave's subject matter, so the music and lyrics elevate one another. Seeing as 'Malady' is another word for disease, I wanted the song to be catchy enough to infect yet deteriorates as sickness does to your body over time. The song builds to a painful climax, growing in intensity as it devolves into a noisy cacophony. You can't even wrap your head around it, then it's over."